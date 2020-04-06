Former North Dakota lawmaker joins Democratic-NPL gubernatorial ticket

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party has set its ticket for governor and lieutenant governor.
Hours before the candidate filing deadline on Monday, Dickinson/Killdeer veterinarian and former Killdeer School Board member Shelley Lenz -- who has been campaigning for governor the past two months -- announced former state Rep. Ben Vig as her running mate.
Vig, 36, is a fifth-generation farmer from near Sharon, in eastern North Dakota. He served one term in the House, from 2006 to 2010, when he was defeated for reelection. He lost another bid for District 23 House in 2014.
He praised mentorship from former U.S. Sens. Byron Dorgan, Kent Conrad and Heidi Heitkamp, former U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy and former state Agriculture Commissioner Roger Johnson, all Democrats.
"With Dr. Shelley, I believe my experience in agriculture and energy will bring a full scope of understanding of the issues facing North Dakota," Vig said. "Together we will work to transition to the future of North Dakota and how we move forward."
Lenz, 51, announced her candidacy on Jan. 31. Democratic-NPL delegates endorsed her for governor, without a running mate, on March 21 in a convention conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two weeks ago, she still was searching for a running mate, telling the Tribune she needed "the Biden to my Bernie," referring to Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
"I wanted to find someone who not only complemented but actually synergizes with my experience and skills," Lenz said Monday. "I wanted to find someone who is as determined as I am about working hard for a vision of homegrown prosperity to ensure a robust and vibrant future for all North Dakotans and for our land."
North Dakota's governor and lieutenant governor are elected jointly. One cannot run without the other. Vig said the Democratic-NPL Party's Executive Committee endorsed him for the ticket on Sunday.
Lenz said the ticket's next steps are to roll out a website, publicize policies and visit with North Dakota residents, but through virtual engagement and social media during the pandemic. Lenz closed her veterinarian clinics on March 25 for safety precautions and to preserve medical supplies for rural hospitals.
Lenz and Vig are expected to face Republican incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum -- a wealthy former software executive -- and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford -- a former Watford City mayor and automotive dealer -- and Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek, who both are businessmen.
Democrats last won the governor's office in 1988. With Heitkamp's unsuccessful congressional reelection bid in 2018, the party has no incumbents in statewide or congressional offices. Republican control those offices and also the Legislature.
Vig called the Democratic-NPL gubernatorial ticket "a new beginning."
"With a woman candidate for governor and a millennial running for lieutenant governor, we're here to focus on people, communities and the future of North Dakota and make sure that all voices are heard," he said.
North Dakota's lieutenant governor is first in line to succeed the governor, presides over the state Senate and sits on a number of state boards. The salary is $105,287, set to go to $107,917 on July 1.
The governor's salary is $135,364, set to go to $138,748 on July 1.
