Former North Dakota lawmaker joins Democratic-NPL gubernatorial ticket

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party has set its ticket for governor and lieutenant governor.

Hours before the candidate filing deadline on Monday, Dickinson/Killdeer veterinarian and former Killdeer School Board member Shelley Lenz -- who has been campaigning for governor the past two months -- announced former state Rep. Ben Vig as her running mate.

Vig, 36, is a fifth-generation farmer from near Sharon, in eastern North Dakota. He served one term in the House, from 2006 to 2010, when he was defeated for reelection. He lost another bid for District 23 House in 2014.

He praised mentorship from former U.S. Sens. Byron Dorgan, Kent Conrad and Heidi Heitkamp, former U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy and former state Agriculture Commissioner Roger Johnson, all Democrats.

"With Dr. Shelley, I believe my experience in agriculture and energy will bring a full scope of understanding of the issues facing North Dakota," Vig said. "Together we will work to transition to the future of North Dakota and how we move forward."

Lenz, 51, announced her candidacy on Jan. 31. Democratic-NPL delegates endorsed her for governor, without a running mate, on March 21 in a convention conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.