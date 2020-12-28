Former North Dakota lawmaker dies at 85

A former Jamestown-area state representative has died.

Former Rep. Lyle Hanson, D-Jamestown, died Wednesday in Jamestown. He was 85. He represented District 12 in the House from 1979 to 2012, when he lost a bid for reelection.

He was a teacher and a coach who began his career in Garrison, according to his obituary. He moved to Jamestown and taught history and was the head track coach for Jamestown Public Schools.

Hanson served on the House Education Committee and the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He was a hunting and outdoors enthusiast who volunteered for numerous wildlife organizations.

Gov. Doug Burgum highlighted Hanson's legacy as a legislator, a teacher and an outdoorsman.

“Rep. Hanson touched the lives of countless North Dakotans through his more than three decades of dedicated service in the Legislature, through his education of young people in the classroom and as head track coach for the Blue Jays, and as a basketball referee whose over 25 years earned him induction into the North Dakota Officials Hall of Fame,” Burgum said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he appreciated Hanson's advocacy for North Dakota's outdoors and his passion as a sportsman.