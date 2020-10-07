Former North Dakota commerce head denied reimbursement for attorney fees after investigation

Friese didn't immediately know what course Kommer might now take. He said the state has been "so inconsistent" in its reimbursement of such claims.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't understand the rationale for the distinction," he said.

Kommer spoke at length to the committee about the negative impact of the audit and investigation on the Department of Commerce. She raised questions of why the attorney general's office didn't offer legal representation to the department and why her attorney fees were denied state reimbursement.

Kommer also told the committee "I would like my money back" as "a symbol that reason prevails over chaos and good prevails over evil."

"There are others who retained counsel as well, and I've done my absolute best to shield them and my entire team from this travesty," she said. "The return of fees will inspire others who will not come forward without that action to do so."

Former Commerce Senior Manager Holly Holt filed a claim for $2,220 for reimbursement of attorney fees. The status of her claim is unclear. Her attorney did not immediately return a phone message.

State Risk Management Division Director Tag Anderson did not immediately reply to an email regarding the claims.