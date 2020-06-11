Former Gov. Schafer sees GOP fences needing mending

"I think if you look closely you'll see the Legislature constantly trying to pull authority, responsibility, oversight out of the governor's office and into the Legislature," Schafer said. "And to me that's a signal that they don't like what's going on in the governor's office."

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, has said he sees "difficulties in the future" for relationships because of the Dakota Leadership PAC.

Schafer, who endorsed Burgum in his 2016 gubernatorial bid against Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, said he has spoken to Burgum about working relationships with the Legislature and "negative advertising, because I hate the campaign they put up against Delzer and telling falsehoods about a long-term public servant."

Schafer suggests Burgum needs to "shed his business acumen and understand the public process better," which can be "tricky" for businesspeople entering government.

"There's a separate and equal branch of government, so they don't report to you, man," he said. "They don't get their pay from you and they don't get their report card from you."

Burgum's "money politics" bothers Schafer, the former governor said. Such spending blocks people from seeking office, he said.