Federal aid expands North Dakota COVID-19 wastewater study, but some cities say no

Six cities have chosen not to participate in the study: Beulah, Mayville, Rugby, Stanley, Tioga and Washburn.

Tioga, in northwestern North Dakota's oil patch, chose not to participate due to residents' worries of "what next?" City Commission President Tim Sundhagen said.

"So you find a lot of COVID -- what, are you going to want to sample streets next, up sewer mains and streets? Could be. I don't know. I didn't think they were going to come and want to test the water in the first place," he said. "And then do they find a hot street, a really hot street? Are they going to want us to block it off? Are you going to let nobody in or out?"

Much of residents' concerns also are "plain old pushback," he added.

"We are afforded certain liberties in this country. One of them isn't necessarily health. There's nothing in the Bills of Rights or the Constitution I see about where you're afforded the government to keep you healthy," said Sundhagen, who also understands "there is some research that can be done" through the study.

Uhlman, the state environmental engineer, said samples are drawn right at wastewater treatment facilities, but Environmental Quality did take a sample from a north Bismarck lift station.