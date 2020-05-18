Federal aid boosts North Dakota Legislature's livestreaming plans

Pilot costs so far have been about $100,000. Since installation, Legislative Council Information Technology Manager Kyle Forster said the two rooms' technology has been reconfigured to allow remote participation amid the pandemic.

"Basically we want to be able to use these rooms so we can have a combination of both staff or legislators in the room and some be online remote, but be able to still livestream that meeting to the public with video," Forster said. Testing of the two rooms' capabilities is underway. The rooms are set to be ready for meetings next month.

Republican majority leaders say the Legislature should be prepared for remote means of meeting, if needed before January. No special session has so far been called, but lawmakers and budget officials are closely watching state revenues, especially sales taxes.

"This is to be ready. This is just to be prepared," said Wardner, who added that the 2021 Legislature is planned to meet in person.

"However, the way things are going, we don't know what could happen, and so we're just being prepared, and if some unforeseen thing comes along, we are able to still do business," he said.

Audiences of recent legislative committee livestreams have ranged from 85 to 248 live viewers online, Forster said.