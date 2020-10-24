Eyes are on Bismarck-area North Dakota House race with deceased candidate

District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz has said the district party is still campaigning for Andahl, seeing a path to appointing a GOP successor should voters elect him.

DeWitz said an appointment "will be open to anybody who would like to" seek it, including Delzer, and also said he is not endorsing anybody and "I want it to be wide open and fair." The district party's executive committee would make an appointment.

Delzer, one of the Legislature's most powerful members, said he "would certainly enjoy the opportunity to serve" but will "just have to wait and see how the election goes."

District 8 House

Nehring, of Bismarck, owns a habitat planting business and has experience on the Bowbells City Council, as township supervisor for Apple Creek Township in Burleigh County, as a regional director of what is now the North Dakota EMS Association and as a district adviser on the North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board.

"In addition, my work career has been diverse, giving me insight into numerous industries," Nehring said. "I take pride in the fact that I always try to learn as much as I possibly can regarding issues that I am dealing with."