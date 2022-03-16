Hager running for Bismarck School Board

Bismarck resident Josh Hager is seeking a spot on the Bismarck Public School Board.

He has worked at WBI Energy, a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, for 14 years.

"As our great city continues to grow, future planning for student population growth needs should focus on current demands in all areas of the city while maintaining fiscal responsibility," he said in a statement. He also said he can bring new energy and a thoughtful perspective to the board.

Hager coaches youth soccer, baseball and basketball and serves as the council chairman and on the stewardship committee of his church.

Hager grew up in Bismarck and went to school in the district. His wife, Kimberly, is a math teacher for Bismarck Public Schools, and the couple have three boys attending various district schools. More information on his campaign is at Josh Hager for Bismarck School Board on Facebook.

He is the fourth person to publicly announce a bid for a school board seat. Hager joins incumbent Jon Lee along with Amanda J. Peterson and Nick Thueson. School board members serve four-year terms. Three positions on the board are up for election June 14.

