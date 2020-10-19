Early voting begins Wednesday in Burleigh-Morton

Early in-person voting begins Wednesday in Burleigh and Morton counties.

Early voting in Burleigh County is at the Bismarck Event Center's main arena. Hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. On all other weekdays leading up to the Nov. 3 election, hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours on Saturdays are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is no early voting on Sundays.

In Morton County, early voting is at Disciples Church at 3001 Memorial Highway Suite B in Mandan from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. There is no early voting on Sundays.

Monday, Nov. 2, is the last day for early voting in both counties. Voters are encouraged to wear masks.

