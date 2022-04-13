Dvorak seeks Burleigh County auditor seat

Nonprofit leader Kirsten Dvorak is running for Burleigh County auditor.

She said her goal as auditor would be to work with city, school, park and county leaders to ensure equitable access to services and to improve transparency around how property taxes are assessed and spent.

“As a nonprofit leader, I have worked throughout my professional career alongside stakeholders and community leaders advocating for and shaping policy decisions to improve the lives of Bismarck-area residents and North Dakotans throughout the state,” she said.

Dvorak is executive director of The Arc of Bismarck and The Arc of North Dakota. She was born in Bismarck and makes her home in the city. She and her husband, Dan, have one son.

Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski also is running for auditor. He has said he intends to serve in both positions if elected. Current Auditor Leo Vetter is not seeking reelection.

The auditor serves a four-year term. The primary election is June 14. Both Dvorak and Splonskowski will advance to the November election.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

