Driver of prisoner transport van gets probation in fatal crash

The driver of a Pierce County prisoner transport van involved in a fatal crash near McClusky has been sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $325 in court fees.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick last week accepted the guilty plea of 58-year-old Geraldine Miller, of Towner, to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in the Aug. 4 traffic death of 81-year-old Philemena Evenson, of Tacoma, Washington.

Miller's sentence also includes a deferred imposition, meaning if she doesn't violate terms of her probation, the conviction will be removed from her record.

No attorney was listed for Miller in court records. She declined comment to the Tribune.

Court documents alleged Miller "drove through a controlled intersection disregarding cross traffic on a high speed road which caused a crash to occur."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The charge against her was a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum of nearly a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

The $325 in administrative court fees was mandatory. Miller also must submit to fingerprinting.