Dozens of North Dakota landowners opt into electronic posting trial

"I think it makes sense, and it's a lot of time, effort and expense to have to go around and post everything manually," said Wegner, who hopes the electronic method becomes a permanent and acceptable way to post private land.

"In this day and age, it certainly seems like something that should work and be available," he said.

Slope County rancher Frank Buzalsky posted his land electronically, too.

"Hopefully we can get this throughout the state so people don't have to spend money on signs," he said. "It costs farmers and ranchers a lot of money to put signs up to stop hunters from going on our property."

He buys metal signs for $3-$4 apiece and posts them every half-mile or at every gate.

The committee will have two more meetings. The next one will be in August to work on bill drafts to continue the study into the 2021-22 interim, likely expanded statewide, and to make electronic posting consistent with current law. No penalties exist for trespassing on electronically posted land that doesn't have physical signs.

Erbele said he's pleased with the "collaborative manner" of the committee, which includes state lawmakers, officials, landowners and sporting group representatives.

The study was related to the hotly debated and unsuccessful "trespass bill" of the 2019 Legislature, which sought to ease hunter access but was defeated amid arguments of private property rights and the state's hunting heritage.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.