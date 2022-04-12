Dozens of candidates running for local positions, but some races not competitive

Voters in Burleigh and Morton counties have dozens of candidates to choose from during the June election, though some races do not have more candidates than available seats.

For example, there will be competitive races for the Bismarck and Mandan school boards, but not for the park boards in the two cities. And all commission candidates in the two counties will move on to the general election.

The election determines the makeup of the Bismarck and Mandan city commissions, park boards and school boards. It acts as a primary for county races, with those winners determined in the November general election. The top two candidates for each seat move on to the general election.

The following is a list of candidates for positions in Bismarck, Mandan, and Burleigh and Morton counties approved for the June 14 election as of 5 p.m. Monday, after the filing deadline:

Bismarck mayor

Steve Bakken

Mike Schmitz

Bismarck City Commission

(two seats)

Anne Cleary

Mike Connelly

Brittany Leischner

Greg Zenker

Bismarck Park Board

(three seats)

Mike Gilbertson

Julie Jeske

Mark Zimmerman

Bismarck School Board

(three seats)

Nick Thueson

Jon Lee

Travis Jensen

Amanda Davis

Greg Wheeler

Amanda Peterson

Josh Hager

Rebecca Pitkin

Natasha Gourd

Emily Eckroth

Burleigh County Commission

(three seats)

Amelia Doll

Dustin Gawrylow

Wayne Munson

Steve Schwab

Jerry Woodcox

Burleigh County auditor

Kirsten Dvorak

Mark Splonskowski

Burleigh County state's attorney

Julie Lawyer

Burleigh County recorder

Missy Hanson

Burleigh County sheriff

Kelly Leben

Mandan City Commission

(two seats)

Dennis Rohr

Bradley W. Olsen

Mandan Park Board

(three seats)

Miles Mehlhoff

Stan Scott

Layn Mudder

Mandan School Board

(three seats)

Lorraine Davis

Lori Furaus

Savannah Schmidt

Heidi Schuchard

Dustine Simmons

Karmen Siirtola

Tom Peters

Morton County auditor

Dawn Rhone

Morton County commissioner

(two seats)

Jackie Buckley

Andrew Zachmeier

Morton County treasurer

Kari Hatzenbuhler

Morton County recorder

Nancy Seefeldt

Morton County state's attorney

Allen Koppy

Morton County sheriff

Kyle Kirchmeier

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

