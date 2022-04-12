Dozens of candidates running for local positions, but some races not competitive

Voters in Burleigh and Morton counties have dozens of candidates to choose from during the June election, though some races do not have more candidates than available seats.
For example, there will be competitive races for the Bismarck and Mandan school boards, but not for the park boards in the two cities. And all commission candidates in the two counties will move on to the general election.
The election determines the makeup of the Bismarck and Mandan city commissions, park boards and school boards. It acts as a primary for county races, with those winners determined in the November general election. The top two candidates for each seat move on to the general election.
The following is a list of candidates for positions in Bismarck, Mandan, and Burleigh and Morton counties approved for the June 14 election as of 5 p.m. Monday, after the filing deadline:
Bismarck mayor
- Steve Bakken
- Mike Schmitz
Bismarck City Commission
(two seats)
- Anne Cleary
- Mike Connelly
- Brittany Leischner
- Greg Zenker
Bismarck Park Board
(three seats)
- Mike Gilbertson
- Julie Jeske
- Mark Zimmerman
Bismarck School Board
(three seats)
- Nick Thueson
- Jon Lee
- Travis Jensen
- Amanda Davis
- Greg Wheeler
- Amanda Peterson
- Josh Hager
- Rebecca Pitkin
- Natasha Gourd
- Emily Eckroth
Burleigh County Commission
(three seats)
- Amelia Doll
- Dustin Gawrylow
- Wayne Munson
- Steve Schwab
- Jerry Woodcox
Burleigh County auditor
- Kirsten Dvorak
- Mark Splonskowski
Burleigh County state's attorney
- Julie Lawyer
Burleigh County recorder
- Missy Hanson
Burleigh County sheriff
- Kelly Leben
Mandan City Commission
(two seats)
- Dennis Rohr
- Bradley W. Olsen
Mandan Park Board
(three seats)
- Miles Mehlhoff
- Stan Scott
- Layn Mudder
Mandan School Board
(three seats)
- Lorraine Davis
- Lori Furaus
- Savannah Schmidt
- Heidi Schuchard
- Dustine Simmons
- Karmen Siirtola
- Tom Peters
Morton County auditor
- Dawn Rhone
Morton County commissioner
(two seats)
- Jackie Buckley
- Andrew Zachmeier
Morton County treasurer
- Kari Hatzenbuhler
Morton County recorder
- Nancy Seefeldt
Morton County state's attorney
Allen Koppy
Morton County sheriff
- Kyle Kirchmeier
