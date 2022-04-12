 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens of candidates running for local positions, but some races not competitive

Election 2022 North Dakota Logo

Voters in Burleigh and Morton counties have dozens of candidates to choose from during the June election, though some races do not have more candidates than available seats.

For example, there will be competitive races for the Bismarck and Mandan school boards, but not for the park boards in the two cities. And all commission candidates in the two counties will move on to the general election.

The election determines the makeup of the Bismarck and Mandan city commissions, park boards and school boards. It acts as a primary for county races, with those winners determined in the November general election. The top two candidates for each seat move on to the general election.

The following is a list of candidates for positions in Bismarck, Mandan, and Burleigh and Morton counties approved for the June 14 election as of 5 p.m. Monday, after the filing deadline:

Bismarck mayor

  • Steve Bakken
  • Mike Schmitz

Bismarck City Commission

(two seats)

  • Anne Cleary
  • Mike Connelly
  • Brittany Leischner
  • Greg Zenker

Bismarck Park Board

(three seats)

  • Mike Gilbertson
  • Julie Jeske
  • Mark Zimmerman

Bismarck School Board

(three seats)

  • Nick Thueson
  • Jon Lee
  • Travis Jensen
  • Amanda Davis
  • Greg Wheeler
  • Amanda Peterson
  • Josh Hager
  • Rebecca Pitkin
  • Natasha Gourd
  • Emily Eckroth

Burleigh County Commission

(three seats)

  • Amelia Doll
  • Dustin Gawrylow
  • Wayne Munson
  • Steve Schwab
  • Jerry Woodcox

Burleigh County auditor

  • Kirsten Dvorak
  • Mark Splonskowski

Burleigh County state's attorney

  • Julie Lawyer

Burleigh County recorder

  • Missy Hanson

Burleigh County sheriff

  • Kelly Leben

Mandan City Commission

(two seats)

  • Dennis Rohr
  • Bradley W. Olsen

Mandan Park Board

(three seats)

  • Miles Mehlhoff
  • Stan Scott
  • Layn Mudder

Mandan School Board

(three seats)

  • Lorraine Davis
  • Lori Furaus
  • Savannah Schmidt
  • Heidi Schuchard
  • Dustine Simmons
  • Karmen Siirtola
  • Tom Peters

Morton County auditor

  • Dawn Rhone

Morton County commissioner

(two seats)

  • Jackie Buckley
  • Andrew Zachmeier

Morton County treasurer

  • Kari Hatzenbuhler

Morton County recorder

  • Nancy Seefeldt

Morton County state's attorney

  • Allen Koppy

Morton County sheriff

  • Kyle Kirchmeier

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

