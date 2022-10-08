DOT offering voter IDs on reservations ahead of November election

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials will visit four American Indian reservations this month to provide non-driver photo identification cards that can be used for voting in the upcoming general election.

Scheduled events are:

Belcourt, Derrick Dixon Event Center, 1210 William Hardesty St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday

Fort Yates, courthouse, 303 Second Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

New Town, Northern Lights Wellness Center, 710 E. Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17

Fort Totten, The Blue Building, 816 Third Ave. N., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19.

A federal judge in April 2020 approved an agreement between North Dakota and tribes settling a legal dispute over the state’s voter ID requirements that at one point reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The deal includes provisions that aim to ensure Native American voters have valid IDs and can meet the state requirement of a provable street address.

The agreement ensures that tribally designated street addresses are accepted as valid, and it calls for the state to work with tribes to distribute free nondriver ID cards on all reservations within 30 days of statewide elections.

The ID cards will be issued at the reservation events to North Dakota residents who do not have a driver's license or tribal identification card. The cards are free to anyone 18 or older and will be mailed out in about five days, the department said.

Anyone wishing to obtain a card must have a certified birth certificate and court-issued name change documents if applicable, along with a Social Security card. They must also provide proof of North Dakota residency. Acceptable residency documents and information about the photo ID events and North Dakota voting requirements is at vote.ND.gov.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections,” said Brad Schaffer, director of DOT's Driver License Division.

The Nov. 8 general election will decide county, legislative, judicial, statewide and congressional races, along with proposed measures that would impose term limits on state lawmakers and the governor and legalize recreational marijuana.