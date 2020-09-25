DOT offering voter IDs in Fort Yates, New Town

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will visit two reservations next week to provide non-driver photo identification cards that can be used for voting purposes.

Department staff will be at the courthouse in Fort Yates, 303 2nd Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, and at the Four Bears Powwow Arena in New Town from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday

The ID cards will be issued to North Dakota residents who do not have a driver's license or tribal identification card. The cards are free to anyone 18 or older and will be mailed out in about five days, the department said.

Anyone wishing to obtain a card must have a certified birth certificate and court issued name change documents, if applicable, and a Social Security card. They must also provide proof of North Dakota residency. Acceptable residency documents and information about the photo ID events and North Dakota voting requirements is available at the state website, vote.ND.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0