District 34 Republicans endorse House incumbents, former commerce commissioner for Senate

Larsen, who also is a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard, said he will decide by the end of the month if he will pursue the primary. He said he chose to run out of an interest in "financial transparency and accountability," seeing the right time in his family life for an election bid. He'd like to see more serious conversations about property tax relief.

"I think it might be time to put some fresh eyes on this, some business eyes, some people that have been small business leaders, not necessarily managers," Larsen said.

Porter, first elected in 1998, owns Metro Area Ambulance. Toman, first elected in 2012, works in information systems for Ducks Unlimited.

Republican District 34 Chairman Cody Schulz said about 125 people attended the endorsing convention. Anderson, Larsen, Porter and Toman were the only candidates, he said.

"I was very excited about the number of participants as well as new participants," Schulz said. "There was a lot of energy in the room."

District 34 Democrats so far have no candidates after their Feb. 1 endorsing convention. Party spokesman Alex Rohr said "nobody is ready to announce in District 34 yet."