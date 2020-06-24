Disputes emerge from North Dakota June election

North Dakota's executive branch officials must reside in the state for at least five years preceding their election.

"It is unacceptable that both a prospective constitutional office holder and the North Dakota Democratic-NPL that backs her would show such a blatant disregard for the North Dakota Constitution throughout this process," Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg said in a statement.

Jaeger on Wednesday told the Tribune he has received a response from Martin, and "nothing more will happen from this office." The secretary of state has no authority to remove Martin from the November ballot unless she steps aside or a court orders such action.

The Tribune asked for a copy of Martin's response. Jaeger released her letter and materials, which include testimony from her partner, her attorney and a surgeon regarding her residency history.

“The truth of the matter is that as a traveling healthcare provider, I spent significant time all over the country prior to 2015. An injury left me unable to work during that year, and I made the decision to move to North Dakota to be with my partner Dale permanently. I have been proud to call this place my home since then," Martin said in a statement.