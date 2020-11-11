'Devil's in the details' on North Dakota Legacy Fund in-state investment study

Priorities

Key for Kempenich is to see the study proposal's details and delve into what a rate of return could be.

"And truthfully, we're going to start small on this, no matter how we do it," the longtime state representative said. "If we can get one or two things that work and see how it works, then we'll go from there."

Also important, he said, is adhering to the so-called "prudent investor rule," or standards set in state law for good faith administration of public trusts.

Kempenich and the state treasurer both would like to see some education or communication to the public about plans and decisions regarding the fund.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, newly reelected with Burgum, chairs the State Investment Board and said "there's a lot of options" ahead for the fund. The board last month heard several firms' presentations of in-state investment strategies before endorsing a study.

The study would move parallel to the 2021 Legislature, which convenes in January for up to 80 days.