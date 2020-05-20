Design finalists named for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe said the firms will visit the Medora area in early June to view the site and talk with local residents and officials. He called it an "incredibly exciting, big step in the process."

"This means that very soon we'll see different visions for what the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will look like, and we are going to take this time over the summer to talk with and listen to the citizens of Medora, the community in Billings County, people across the state," he told the Tribune.

Design concepts are due July 17. Digital or model renderings are due by Aug. 3. Designs will be made public on Aug. 10. The foundation is set to meet in Medora from Aug. 17-18. An architect will be chosen for the project on Sept. 18.

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, to be made available only after $100 million is raised for construction. The library honors the 26th president, who ranched and hunted in the Badlands in the 1880s.

Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation President Randy Hatzenbuhler, who is leading fundraising for the library, recently told a meeting of the Bismarck Rotary Club of $73 million committed so far to the library.