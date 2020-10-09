 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats appoint new representative to North Dakota House seat

Democrats appoint new representative to North Dakota House seat

{{featured_button_text}}
Zac Ista

Ista

 PROVIDED

Grand Forks-area Democrats have appointed a new state representative to fill a vacancy.

District 43 Democrats chose Grand Forks County Assistant State's Attorney Zac Ista to fill the seat left vacant by former Rep. Matt Eidson, who resigned last month and moved to his hometown of Kansas City, Mo., citing mental health struggles after leaving the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015. He was elected in 2018. Ista will serve the remaining two years of his term.

He joins Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, and Rep. Mary Adams, D-Grand Forks, representing the district. 

Republicans control the Legislature with a 79-15 House majority and a 37-10 Senate majority. The 2021 Legislature convenes in January.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bis-Man Transit Changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News