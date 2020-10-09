Democrats appoint new representative to North Dakota House seat

Grand Forks-area Democrats have appointed a new state representative to fill a vacancy.
District 43 Democrats chose Grand Forks County Assistant State's Attorney Zac Ista to fill the seat left vacant by former Rep. Matt Eidson, who resigned last month and moved to his hometown of Kansas City, Mo., citing mental health struggles after leaving the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015. He was elected in 2018. Ista will serve the remaining two years of his term.
He joins Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, and Rep. Mary Adams, D-Grand Forks, representing the district.
Republicans control the Legislature with a 79-15 House majority and a 37-10 Senate majority. The 2021 Legislature convenes in January.
