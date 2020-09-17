Democrat for governor proposes North Dakota coronavirus plan

Burgum also has held dozens of public briefings since mid-March, when the pandemic emerged in North Dakota. His administration developed the "ND Smart Restart" plan for rebuilding economic activity and resuming normal daily life, involving a county-level, color-coded risk indicator and myriad coronavirus data available online.

A Burgum spokesman did not immediately comment on the Lenz-Vig plan.

Lenz compared the commander role to that in response to a flood or wildfire, a person "with clear, quick lines of communication to respond quickly to best practices, knowing everything on the ground." The commander would be an advisory role, she said.

"The incident commander would be the one who decides whether it's better to spend $1.8 million of taxpayers' monies on a PSA or whether to issue a mask mandate," Lenz said. "That is what an incident commander does. This plan takes the political self-interest of the governor out of the equation and ensures our leaders are doing what is best for the health and economic situation of our state."

She also said she understands "that I'm ultimately responsible for all the decisions that get made in addressing any crisis."

"But I also believe it is super-important to build strong teams and to trust your people, and that's how you build public trust," she said.

