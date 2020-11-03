Deceased Bismarck-area legislative nominee appears to win seat

Burgum and Delzer have tangled over budget issues. Delzer has said Burgum's hefty donations were "not right." Burgum has said the involvement of the Dakota Leadership PAC is nothing new in politics. Political observers are watching for how the 2021 Legislature works with Burgum, if he is reelected, following the group's involvement in 2020 elections.

Nehring and Volochenko said before the election that they would wait to see the results before commenting on how Andahl's death has affected the race. Babb left the door open to legal action should Andahl garner sufficient votes to win and she come in third.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem last month issued an opinion that votes for Andahl should be counted, and if sufficient to elect him, his death would create a vacancy that District 8 Republican leaders can fill by appointment.

District 8 Republicans continued to campaign for Andahl, seeing an open door to appointing a GOP successor should voters lift Andahl. District 8 Republican Chairman Loren DeWitz said an appointment would "be open to anybody who would like to" seek it, including Delzer, and also said he was not endorsing anybody and "I want it to be wide open and fair."