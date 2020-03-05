Crown Butte resident announces bid for Morton County Commission

Crown Butte resident Nathan Boehm has announced a bid for Morton County Commission.
Boehm said he has filed the 224 required petition signatures to appear on the June ballot.
“As a lifelong resident of Morton County, I will be a leader and strong voice for us while looking to the future at our county’s changing needs," Boehm said in a statement. "I believe our county leaders are leading us in the right direction representing the whole county. I realize we must adjust to new challenges and needs, and I want to be a part of that.”
The longtime rural Mandan dairy farmer works as a livestock field investigator for the State Board of Animal Health.
You have free articles remaining.
Boehm also has served as secretary/treasurer for the North Dakota Dairy Coalition since 2004. He has been president of the Morton County Farm Bureau since 2007 -- a position he also held between 1999 and 2005.
Boehm is secretary/treasurer of the West District Holstein Association and a member of the North Dakota Holstein Association. He serves on the CHI Mandan Patient Family Advisory Committee and Morton County Crop Improvement Board. He served as the dairy representative on the State Board of Animal Health for 14 years and was president from 2006-11.
Boehm helps organize Morton County Farm Bureau Ag Day events, is a member of Mandan FFA Alumni, and is a 4-H leader and volunteer. He coaches dairy judging for Morton County 4-H, Mandan FFA and New Salem FFA.
Three Morton County Commission seats are up for election. Commissioners Cody Shulz and Bruce Strinden both have announced they will not seek another term. Commissioner Ron Leingang has told staff he is seeking a third term, according to county spokewoman Maxine Herr.
The June primary election will determine which six candidates make the November general election, which will determine who fills the three commission seats. The only other announced candidate so far is Mandan resident Raymond Morrell.
The annual salary for a Morton County commissioner is $21,600.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.