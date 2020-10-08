Coronavirus response at front of North Dakota congressional debate

Candidates for North Dakota's only U.S. House seat found some agreement in their debate Thursday night on aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, but differed in details and other topics.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is seeking a second two-year term, challenged by Democratic-NPL nominee Zach Raknerud, a retail manager from Minot, and Libertarian Steven Peterson, a Fargo business owner. They met in Fargo for an hourlong debate hosted by Prairie Public, discussing issues of pandemic stimulus, farm policy, criminal justice and prescription drug prices.
The three found agreement on the wearing but not the mandating of face masks to mitigate the pandemic's spread. Armstrong lauded early federal coronavirus relief, the Paycheck Protection Program and President Donald Trump's travel ban on China. But he said more work remains for "targeted, specific relief."
Peterson said Trump should have addressed the public early on as to the scope of the emerging pandemic, or "what level of suck was about to come down the pipe." He wants bipartisan consensus in stimulus talks, but sees brinkmanship getting in the way and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as having "gone rogue."
Raknerud said the president's response has been "extremely poor." The Paycheck Protection Program and one-time, $1,200 economic impact payments helped but haven't been adequate to the scale of the pandemic crisis, he said, advocating another round of economic impact payments to help people with rent, child care and medical bills.
"Congress needs to come together and get this done before the election, if possible," he said.
Armstrong said he doesn't blame Trump for calling off stimulus talks in recent days, citing "the deal that's on the table now has been the same deal in D.C. for two months."
"The negotiations didn't fall apart yesterday. They've never gone anywhere for six weeks at a time," he said. "I think they need to continue to work for it, but I think ... it's pretty obvious what the deal should be."
In discussion of farm policy and tariffs, Raknerud said Armstrong has spent his first term "cheerleading President Trump's administration and not really ever taking a stand when it really matters."
"I take a stand when it's important to North Dakota, but I think there's some things that need to be talked about," Armstrong said, citing the passage of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement and the repeal of the 2015 Waters of the U.S. rule.
Raknerud advocated a U.S. Department of Agriculture arrangement to provide universal meals for students. He drew criticism from Peterson for saying, "When kids go to school, they deserve to be fed. I don't care if their parent is a deadbeat. That kid should not suffer the consequences because of it."
"How many parents in North Dakota did you just call a deadbeat, sir? That's not fair," Peterson said, citing people without jobs from "the current reality of what is happening here in this nation right now."
Raknerud said Peterson was "completely misconstruing" what he said.
Members of the U.S. House serve a term of two years at a salary of $174,000 a year. A Democrat last won North Dakota's seat in 2008.
