Coronavirus response at front of North Dakota congressional debate

"Congress needs to come together and get this done before the election, if possible," he said.

Armstrong said he doesn't blame Trump for calling off stimulus talks in recent days, citing "the deal that's on the table now has been the same deal in D.C. for two months."

"The negotiations didn't fall apart yesterday. They've never gone anywhere for six weeks at a time," he said. "I think they need to continue to work for it, but I think ... it's pretty obvious what the deal should be."

In discussion of farm policy and tariffs, Raknerud said Armstrong has spent his first term "cheerleading President Trump's administration and not really ever taking a stand when it really matters."

"I take a stand when it's important to North Dakota, but I think there's some things that need to be talked about," Armstrong said, citing the passage of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement and the repeal of the 2015 Waters of the U.S. rule.

Raknerud advocated a U.S. Department of Agriculture arrangement to provide universal meals for students. He drew criticism from Peterson for saying, "When kids go to school, they deserve to be fed. I don't care if their parent is a deadbeat. That kid should not suffer the consequences because of it."