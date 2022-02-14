Connelly announces Bismarck City Commission bid

Bismarck resident Mike Connelly is running for a seat on the City Commission, he announced Monday.

He is a traveling staffer for DTN Staffing, an agency that links health care providers with employees, and he owns a home care business.

Connelly said that nearly five years ago he began listening to or attending government meetings in Burleigh County.

He is the administrator of a local Facebook group called "We the People of Burleigh Cty., Bismarck, Schools and Park and Recreation." The goal of the group is to be a respectful forum to help residents make decisions that make Bismarck better, he said.

Connelly unsuccessfully sought a spot on the commission in 2020. He and his wife, Wendy, have two children and live near Hillside Park.

Incumbent Greg Zenker and local business owner Anne Cleary also are running for the commission. The seats of Commissioner Nancy Guy and Mayor Steve Bakken are on the ballot this year. Bismarck accountant Mike Schmitz has announced a bid for mayor. The election is June 14.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.