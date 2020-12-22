Congress passes land sale provision for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

"The TR Library cannot exist without local control and approval, and that's one big thing we were hoping to achieve here, is to put the power of zoning and regulation at the local level with Medora and Billings County and the state," O'Keefe said.

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, should supporters raise $100 million for construction. Gov. Doug Burgum championed the project as a "front door" for North Dakota tourism. Burgum, a wealthy former Microsoft executive, and first lady Kathryn Burgum gave $1 million or more to the fundraising, according to a donor list.

The library's foundation in October announced supporters had raised the money. Plans in the next year for the library include its design concept and programming. Construction could begin in late 2021 or early 2022.

The acreage is near the Old West tourist town of Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Norway- and New York-based architectural firm Snohetta was chosen this fall to design the library.

Retired Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor Dave Pieper told the Tribune that the land deal in the legislation makes sense as the mechanism for siting the library. A special use permit would bring "another management burden," he said.