Commission declines to reinstate fired Morton County prosecutor

The Morton County Commission on Wednesday denied a request for reinstatement made by a county prosecutor who was fired by the state’s attorney whose job she seeks in the November election.

The commission voted unanimously to deny Gabrielle Goter’s request to continue in the job she’s held since 2010. Goter was fired over allegations that she created a hostile work environment.

It was the second meeting on the matter. Commission Chairman Nathan Boehm on Wednesday moved for the group to reconsider a motion made last Thursday to deny Goter's request. The commission last week rejected the motion 3-2.

Commissioner Andy Zachmeier made that motion, citing mainly that personnel decisions rest not with the commission but with the elected state's attorney. Zachmeier and Ray Morrell voted in favor last week, but commissioners Ron Leingang, Jackie Buckley and Nathan Boehm voted against it.

Boehm after that vote said he didn't disagree with Zachmeier that the commission lacked authority to reinstate Goter, but said he had received more information that he wanted to consider. The commission then scheduled Wednesday night's special meeting.

Authority question

An employee filed a complaint against Goter on June 7. State's Attorney Allen Koppy placed Goter on administrative leave June 27 at the direction of the County Human Resources Department, though she still continued to handle cases. Koppy fired Goter on Sept. 12 after the investigation and report by a Minnesota law firm.

The attorney representing Morton County in Goter's grievance, Elise Heifort of Pemberton Law, told the commission last week that Koppy under state law has the final authority in the state's attorney's office.

Zachmeier on Wednesday again raised the issue of what authority the commission had to overrule Koppy. Goter’s attorney, Christina Sambor, acknowledged it was a “gray area,” but she maintained Koppy’s decision not to recuse himself from the matter “took away all the procedural options (Goter) had” to get an impartial judgment. Sambor suggested the commission could issue what would amount to an advisory opinion to Koppy.

The commission ultimately voted to deny Goter’s grievance and request for reinstatement. Boehm noted that the county has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to workplace harassment, and told Goter, “I wish we would have heard something that you acknowledged that a little bit, but we didn’t.”

Goter during Wednesday's discussion told commissioners, "This from the beginning was a skewed investigation."

Goter in documents filed earlier this month with the county’s Human Resources Department sought to get her job back and pushed for an independent review of the process and procedures followed in the investigation that led to her dismissal.

Two sides

Goter alleged that Koppy, whom she seeks to unseat in the November election, placed her on administrative leave on the day she raised the issue of him potentially having a conflict of interest.

Goter during the meeting last week reiterated her claims to the commission. The people conducting the investigation "had not even attempted to remain neutral," and Koppy chose "the most extreme option" in firing her, instead of forming a correction plan based on employee reviews, she said.

Heifort during last week's meeting said Goter's behaviors created "an environment of fear," and added that Goter was not willing to accept that her behavior was intimidating. Goter's performance in the courtroom was exceptional, Heifort said, but she as a supervising attorney set a poor tone with what Heifort called "immature" behaviors such as silent treatment and retaliatory actions.

Goter maintains she was denied due process in part because she and her attorney were not given access to complaints. She also said in her grievance that “Several of the allegations levied at Goter, including being intimidating, being unapproachable, and/or being demanding are terms typically used to describe discriminatory attitudes toward female leadership.”

Human Resources Director Wendy Bent in an earlier statement to the Tribune said Goter's claims of bias and discrimination were “simply unfounded.” The investigation was handled by a female attorney certified in anti-discriminatory law and who specializes in gender inequities, Bent said.

Bent during Wednesday night's meeting defended the process used in the investigation, along with her personal integrity. Goter restated many of her claims.

Goter garnered 1,517 votes or just more than 53% in the June 14 primary election. Koppy had 1,333 or about 47%, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State's website. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election. There was not a third candidate. Koppy in 2018 overcame a primary deficit to beat Goter in the general election.

Koppy has been the state's attorney since 1987. In 1990 and 1994, he defeated Goter’s father, Wayne Goter.