Commerce officials seek legal fee reimbursement after controversial audit

Two North Dakota Department of Commerce officials are seeking state reimbursement for their legal fees in the wake of a criminal investigation resulting from a controversial 2019 audit.
Attorneys for Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and former Senior Manager Holly Holt filed claims of $9,858 and $2,220, respectively.
The officials retained lawyers amid the criminal investigation on audit findings that agency officials skirted public bid requirements in developing the new state logo and also mishandled appropriations.
State Auditor Josh Gallion notified Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem of the findings. He referred the investigation to South Dakota investigators to avoid any conflict of interest. Gallion's alert irritated several state lawmakers, who felt he circumvented their audit committee. Gallion has said he has an obligation to notify the attorney general of such discrepancies in audits.
Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer reviewed the investigation and in April found no grounds for criminal charges.
Now Kommer and Holt are seeking reimbursement for their legal fees, according to documents from the Risk Management Division of North Dakota's Office of Management and Budget the Tribune obtained through an open records request. Among its duties, the agency handles liability claims and lawsuits.
Risk Management Director Tag Anderson said he met with Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen about the claims, which will be directed to the Department of Commerce.
"Largely, these folks are making a claim for reimbursement under a statute that would be outside of the purview of Risk Management, so their request would really be directed to their employing agency," said Anderson, who noted an attorney general opinion on such filings.
Fargo attorney Mark Friese filed Kommer's claim April 30 with Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette and Gov. Doug Burgum.
Friese said three Vogel Law Firm attorneys have provided legal services to Kommer, who incurred more than $10,700 in legal fees during six months of representation.
"Commissioner Kommer honestly, diligently, ethically, faithfully, fully, completely, and lawfully discharged her duties," Friese wrote. "A majority, if not all of the audit findings relate to occurrences prior to Commissioner Kommer's appointment. Notwithstanding, the auditor's office maliciously sought criminal charges against the agency, its employees, and the Commissioner personally.
"When she sought legal help from the Attorney General, she was told no help would be provided," Friese continued. "Commissioner Kommer has been exonerated, but only after expending substantial personal resources."
Holt's attorney, Cash Aaland, cited Friese's letter as "equally applicable" to Holt's request. Aaland filed Holt's claim June 10 with Morrissette and Kommer. Anderson said Kommer's and Holt's claims are the only ones filed in connection with the Commerce audit.
The Tribune sought comments from Kommer and Holt through a department spokeswoman, but did not receive a response Monday. Holt left the department in February 2019.
Friese told the Tribune that responses to previous, similar claims have been inconsistent. He said he's still waiting for a response to Kommer's claim.
Attorney general's office spokeswoman Liz Brocker referred the Tribune to Risk Management.
Gallion, who also has vexed state lawmakers for publicizing critical audit findings before they can see them, has said his office makes no determination on criminality in audit findings.
"We apply our auditing standards, accounting principles, the state's fiscal policies, rules, appropriation laws, and when we find a discrepancy, we have an obligation to report that discrepancy," he told the Tribune after Lawyer's determination. Gallion, a Republican, is seeking a second term, challenged by Democrat Patrick Hart.
Burgum has said Gallion's audits "have created an environment of real fear among state employees."
Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, who chairs the committee that receives Gallion's audits, said he thinks Gallion is "doing a good job," but the Legislature might have to "adjust" statutory language that Gallion cited in alerting Stenehjem.
"When we start causing or sounding as if there is criminal intent, it does pose some problems and it will then require, or as a citizen or employee of the state, I would want to make sure I, in today's environment, have counsel," Klein said.
Three North Dakota State College of Science officials filed for reimbursement of $36,000 in total legal fees following a similar audit and a prosecutor declining charges. The claims' status is unclear.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
