Commerce officials seek legal fee reimbursement after controversial audit

Risk Management Director Tag Anderson said he met with Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen about the claims, which will be directed to the Department of Commerce.

"Largely, these folks are making a claim for reimbursement under a statute that would be outside of the purview of Risk Management, so their request would really be directed to their employing agency," said Anderson, who noted an attorney general opinion on such filings.

Fargo attorney Mark Friese filed Kommer's claim April 30 with Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette and Gov. Doug Burgum.

Friese said three Vogel Law Firm attorneys have provided legal services to Kommer, who incurred more than $10,700 in legal fees during six months of representation.

"Commissioner Kommer honestly, diligently, ethically, faithfully, fully, completely, and lawfully discharged her duties," Friese wrote. "A majority, if not all of the audit findings relate to occurrences prior to Commissioner Kommer's appointment. Notwithstanding, the auditor's office maliciously sought criminal charges against the agency, its employees, and the Commissioner personally.