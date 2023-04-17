Residents of Lincoln will elect a new mayor Tuesday.

The bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck has been without a mayor since late last year. Then-Mayor Gerarld Wise during a Dec. 1 City Council meeting announced that he would step down later that month due to health concerns. He said his decision came after long talks with family members and physicians.

He was first elected in 2015. Wise in a Facebook post days after the Dec. 1 council meeting said, “I'm stepping down as your mayor at the end of the month to focus on my health. It's been a great 7 plus yrs.”

Wise was honored with a plaque at his last meeting, on Dec. 20. The council voted to fill his seat through a special election.

Keli Berglund -- a Marine Corps veteran and former state commander for the Disabled American Veterans -- is the only candidate on the ballot. The polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voting will take place at Lincoln City Hall at 74 Santee Road.

The mayoral seat will be up for election again in June 2024.

Lincoln has seen rapid growth in recent years. The city's population nearly doubled from 2,406 in 2010 to 4,257 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.