Cass, Morton counties enter mutual aid agreement

“Any time there is a disaster declared by a county and they ask for resources, equipment or personnel, if the disaster makes it to the federal level, the only way to get reimbursed is to have the agreement,” Prochniak said.

Counties during an emergency don’t have time to start the agreement process and get it ratified, he said. If the counties seek reimbursement from the Fargo protests, FEMA will consider the agreement even though it was signed after the fact.

“It’s a preparedness thing,” Prochniak said.

The agreement between the two counties is “standard, the only one we use,” he said. It stays in place unless it is rescinded.

A memorandum of understanding was in place with counties that assisted in Morton County during the DAPL protests, but this agreement is different and not a renewal, according to Herr.

“There are discussions statewide about developing MOUs between all counties -- likely starting with the larger counties -- to provide mutual aid so we don’t have to rush to develop these when an emergency occurs,” she said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.