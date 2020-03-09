3 candidates to vie for North Dakota Republican Party's support for state superintendent

Berg previously said only Tuttle had filed to speak at the convention when the Executive Committee passed the motion.

"It wasn't the deadline yet but I think with kind of all the uncertainty in everything, our desire was to not put additional pressure on making that decision three weeks from now," said Berg, who also indicated Baesler's arrest was a factor in the motion.

Two candidates for state superintendent will emerge from the June primary, regardless of party support.

The Republican Party's letter of support is "huge" for the race, according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota. Baesler stands to be reelected if the party sticks with her and if voters prove as forgiving as they have previously for other Republican incumbents arrested for drunken driving, he said.

"There's a signal to the party faithful, the base that this person has the party's endorsement," Jendrysik said of the letter's significance. "Given that a lot of people in North Dakota obviously vote Republican, clearly if she's running without the party's support, that would be very difficult for her to overcome."

Republicans hold all state and congressional offices in North Dakota and control the Legislature.