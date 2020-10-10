Candidates' approach to office differ in North Dakota state auditor race

"I just really think we need a watchdog and not an attack dog," said Hart, who if elected would emphasize relationship-building instead of what he called Gallion's "really pointed" manner.

Hart said he would delve into "the root cause" of irregularities in audit findings to "figure out why this happened."

He "overall" opposes the 2019 law, but he attributes the law to a reaction by lawmakers to what he believes was mismanagement by Gallion. The incumbent said "being independent as an auditor is essential," and hopes to work with lawmakers in 2021 to repeal the law.

Hart cites his experience as a small business owner, growing up on a Pembina-area farm, his degree in business administration and master's in project management, his management of the books for an oilfield company and his five years auditing for the state.

Gallion is a U.S. Air Force veteran with bachelor's degrees in accounting and business administration and a master's of business administration. He was accounting manager for North Dakota's Public Service Commission, and a program manager and financial officer within the state Department of Transportation. He also worked in a family business before his military service.

