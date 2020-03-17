Burleigh residents to vote on whether to make auditor/treasurer, recorder appointed

In June 2019, former County Human Resources Director Tammy Terras presented a proposal to the commission to move both positions to appointed seats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kroshus, first elected in 2006, told the Tribune in June 2019 that she agrees with the proposal. If the ballot measure passes, she could be appointed by the county commission to continue serving once her term expires in 2022, County Elections Manager Erika White said.

Vietmeier has said he doesn’t plan to run for the auditor/treasurer seat. County residents have until April 6 to submit the required petitions to run for that position. No one had filed the required signatures to run as of Monday’s commission meeting, according to Woodcox.

If the ballot measure passes, it will have no effect on the upcoming election for county auditor/treasurer -- people will still be able to run for the position. The primary will determine which two candidates make the November general election, which will determine who fills the open county auditor seat.

The elected auditor/treasurer will serve until 2022, the same year Kroshus' term as county recorder expires. If voters have made the positions appointed, commissioners then would consider whether to reappoint Kroshus and the sitting auditor/treasurer for another term or choose someone else.