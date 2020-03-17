Burleigh residents to vote on whether to make auditor/treasurer, recorder appointed

Burleigh County commissioners have unanimously approved asking voters whether to make the county auditor/treasurer and county recorder positions appointed rather than elected.
The auditor/treasurer is one of two chief financial officers, along with the county finance director. The auditor/treasurer also administers elections and oversees public records. The county recorder position, currently held by Debbie Kroshus, is responsible for filing and recording documents pertaining to personal and real property.
The county auditor/treasurer position is up for reelection this year, to fill Kevin Glatt's remaining two years. Glatt resigned in October without publicly offering a reason. County Tax Equalization Director Allan Vietmeier was named interim auditor. Kroshus is not up for reelection.
During the June primary election, voters will decide whether to “remove the requirement that the office of county auditor/treasurer and county recorder be elected positions” from the county’s home rule charter.
“Personally, I think we’ve been kicking this around for a year or so, and I think it’s the time that we move forward to revamping the Burleigh County form of government that we’ve had,” Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox said at Monday's commission meeting. “The auditor and the recorder both have certain specific needs and skills that they need to be those two positions, and the way it is now anybody can run.”
In June 2019, former County Human Resources Director Tammy Terras presented a proposal to the commission to move both positions to appointed seats.
Kroshus, first elected in 2006, told the Tribune in June 2019 that she agrees with the proposal. If the ballot measure passes, she could be appointed by the county commission to continue serving once her term expires in 2022, County Elections Manager Erika White said.
Vietmeier has said he doesn’t plan to run for the auditor/treasurer seat. County residents have until April 6 to submit the required petitions to run for that position. No one had filed the required signatures to run as of Monday’s commission meeting, according to Woodcox.
If the ballot measure passes, it will have no effect on the upcoming election for county auditor/treasurer -- people will still be able to run for the position. The primary will determine which two candidates make the November general election, which will determine who fills the open county auditor seat.
The elected auditor/treasurer will serve until 2022, the same year Kroshus' term as county recorder expires. If voters have made the positions appointed, commissioners then would consider whether to reappoint Kroshus and the sitting auditor/treasurer for another term or choose someone else.
“I am hopeful that the public understands that the reason for doing this is so that we as a commission can work towards having someone that is qualified doing that job,” Commissioner Brian Bitner said.
State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer told commissioners that, as elected officials, they will not be allowed to advocate on behalf of voting in favor or against the ballot measure.
“You can put out there that there was a unanimous vote and this is on the ballot and this is why,” Lawyer said. “But you really shouldn’t be out there telling people how to vote.”
The county auditor/treasurer starting salary is between $78,769 and $88,566, depending on experience, White said.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.