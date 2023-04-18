Burleigh County commissioners have sharply increased the fee developers of hazardous liquid pipelines will have to pay to get a special county permit.

They've also finalized a decision to ask state regulators to hold off on approving the North Dakota route of Summit Carbon Solutions' planned carbon dioxide pipeline, which would pass through northern Burleigh.

The decisions are the latest to unfold after county residents north of Bismarck earlier this year expressed safety concerns with the route of the planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, as well as worries that it's too close to developing north Bismarck. The project would transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five Midwestern states to North Dakota’s Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

The commission in early March approved a county safety ordinance that requires companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials. Commissioners late last month adopted new zoning regulations that require companies building pipelines for hazardous liquids to obtain a special county permit and follow certain rules.

The cost of the permit initially was listed as $300. The commission on Monday night voted 5-0 to make the fee $1,406 per mile of pipeline. County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan told commissioners the change was based on what it would actually cost the county to process such a permit.

"How we arrived at that is, we broke down our overhead and our permitting costs and the review of the special use permit and the cost of approving -- for the hearings -- and then the cost of inspection," he said.

Summit will have to pay nearly $58,000 for the permit under the ordinance change. The company in a statement to the Tribune said, "The basis for the increased Burleigh County fee is unclear; however, Summit looks forward to working with the county to better understand an appropriate fee structure."

The permit fee is a one-time cost -- not assessed annually. The ordinance does require a separate annual fee of about $117 per mile of pipeline to cover the county's emergency planning and preparations, including first responder training and equipment, so that cost doesn't fall on taxpayers, Flanagan said.

Commissioner Brian Bitner said the plan was to address the special permit fee when the ordinance was passed, but the matter was overlooked. He said it's "not a situation that (the county) makes money off of these things, but we have to cover our costs."

More information on the county ordinances is at bit.ly/3UJKTvu.

PSC request

Commissioners on Monday night also voted unanimously to send the state Public Service Commission a letter asking the three-member panel of regulators to hold off on deciding on a permit for Summit's CO2 pipeline until updated federal rules for such projects are in place.

The PSC will permit the pipeline's route throughout North Dakota. The North Dakota Industrial Commission will permit the CO2 disposal site. The PSC has held public hearings in Bismarck, Gwinner and Wahpeton, and has scheduled hearings May 9 in Linton and June 2 in Bismarck. Details can be found at bit.ly/3KLgoAT.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is updating safety regulations for CO2 pipelines in the wake of a CO2 pipeline operated by Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines rupturing in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020. Flanagan said the intent of the county letter is to ask the PSC for a delay until there are "more current or more effective design standards in place."

Summit has said that issues outlined by PHMSA in its Satartia Failure Investigation Report have been factored into the "planning, design, construction and operations" of the Midwest Carbon Express project.

Commission Chair Becky Matthews said the letter does not mean the county will be opposed to every hazardous liquid pipeline, "but we want the most up to date and accurate information on how to do it safely."

The letter cites the need to "protect the health, welfare and safety of the people of Burleigh County."

Summit touts the overall safety record of the thousands of miles of CO2 pipelines that have operated in the U.S. for decades, and notes that a CO2 pipeline has existed in western North Dakota for more than 20 years, transporting carbon dioxide from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oil fields in Canada.

"Here in North Dakota, it is clear landowners view our project as critical to maintaining the long-term viability of the state’s most important industries -- agriculture, energy, and ethanol," Summit said in its statement to the Tribune. "To date, Summit has gained support from nearly three-quarters of North Dakotans located along the proposed pipeline route and more than 85% of the proposed sequestration site. That includes Burleigh County, where 25 miles of our project route has been secured through voluntary easement agreements with local landowners."

There are about 41 miles of pipeline proposed in Burleigh County as part of Summit’s project.

Bitner said the commission wants the PSC to reject the pipeline "in its current location."

"We're hearing nothing by opposition to that location," he said. "I think that there may well be some places in Burleigh County where the citizens would be OK with that on their land, but not in this highly developed area close to the city of Bismarck."