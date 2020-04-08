Burleigh, Morton counties to have mail-in-only primary election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Commissioners in Burleigh and Morton counties have approved conducting the June election entirely by mail.

Gov. Doug Burgum on March 26 signed an executive order waiving the requirement that counties provide at least one physical polling site for the June election -- the primary for county and state races and the general election for city, park board and school board races.

Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White on Monday told commissioners that requiring residents to vote by mail-in ballot would enable voters and volunteers to follow federal guidelines on social distancing and limited gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Ultimately we ... need to plan as if these stipulations will still be in place for the primary election,” she said.

More than half of the county's election workers are considered vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are older, according to White.

“Quite a few counties have reported that their elections workers are backing out due to the virus, and I suspect that we'll have the same response in Burleigh County,” she said.