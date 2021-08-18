Burleigh, Mandan commissions issue statements of support for passenger rail line

Two Burleigh-Morton area commissions have issued letters of support for a group trying to bring passenger rail service back to southern North Dakota.
The Burleigh County Commission and the Mandan City Commission approved statements of support for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority this week.
Both commissions emphasized in their statements that they would not be providing financial support for the project.
The Burleigh County Commission voted 3-2 to approve its letter Monday. Commissioners Kathleen Jones, Becky Matthews and Mark Armstrong voted in favor; Commissioners Brian Bitner and Jim Peluso voted against.
"I don't trust when government says, 'Well, we just need a letter from you guys,'" Bitner said.
The Mandan City Commission unanimously approved its resolution supporting the project. The resolution is contingent upon the railway being funded only using federal dollars and that it includes daily passenger rail service in the Mandan area.
"It's a good deal for our community if we can get this service reestablished," Mayor Tim Helbling said.
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority wants to bring passenger rail back to southern Montana and other parts of the upper West and Midwest more than 40 years after the North Coast Hiawatha Route ended service. That route ran from Chicago to Spokane, Washington, until the late 1970s.
Amtrak's federally subsidized Empire Builder line crosses through eastern and northern North Dakota as well as northern Montana on its way from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest.
Rail authority Board President Dave Strohmaier said in a late July meeting that the group was looking for governments to support the project within the next 30 days due to pending federal legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct a study of Amtrak service. There was no request for financial support at that meeting, which included several local government representatives.
The rail group has received statements of support or interest from the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city of Medora, Strohmaier said last month.
