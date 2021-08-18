Burleigh, Mandan commissions issue statements of support for passenger rail line

Two Burleigh-Morton area commissions have issued letters of support for a group trying to bring passenger rail service back to southern North Dakota.

The Burleigh County Commission and the Mandan City Commission approved statements of support for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority this week.

Both commissions emphasized in their statements that they would not be providing financial support for the project.

The Burleigh County Commission voted 3-2 to approve its letter Monday. Commissioners Kathleen Jones, Becky Matthews and Mark Armstrong voted in favor; Commissioners Brian Bitner and Jim Peluso voted against.

"I don't trust when government says, 'Well, we just need a letter from you guys,'" Bitner said.

The Mandan City Commission unanimously approved its resolution supporting the project. The resolution is contingent upon the railway being funded only using federal dollars and that it includes daily passenger rail service in the Mandan area.

"It's a good deal for our community if we can get this service reestablished," Mayor Tim Helbling said.