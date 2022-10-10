Burleigh County to vote on new draft of home rule charter

Burleigh County residents will vote this November on a measure that would grant ordinance authority to the county commission following a new draft of the county’s home rule charter.

The draft includes a change to the current home rule charter and would allow the Burleigh County Commission and county residents the authority to adopt ordinances, said Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White.

“This new draft gives both authority to the commission and the citizens. (It’s) kind of a path forward to address any problems that might be happening out in the county,” White said.

There are 12 counties in North Dakota with a home rule charter and all have ordinance authority, except for Burleigh County. The home rule charter “explains the government, the structure and that kind of thing in a little bit more detail than the Century Code can provide,” White said.

“Looking at those other counties, it’s just something that the commission felt like we could possibly explore with our citizens,” she added.

The county’s home rule charter was adopted in 2014 for funding the Burleigh Morton Detention Center through a half-cent sales tax. The new draft of the home rule charter would not increase or extend the sales tax, White said.

Research Analyst Linda Svihovec of the North Dakota Association of Counties said a home rule charter, approved by voters, gives a local government “tools to run their government in unique ways” different from the traditional route.

“In county government… it allows them to combine offices and/or create a different county administration structure if it’s approved by the voters,” Svihovec said. “So it gives them a little bit more control and it allows a local community or county to create policy that is suited for them particularly if the voters agree with their home rule charter and approve it.”

The Burleigh County Commission began a committee to look at adding ordinance authority to the county’s home rule charter in December 2021.

Ordinance authority would also enable citizens to circulate petitions and get an ordinance on the ballot, White said.

Some constituents approached the Burleigh County Commission at the end of 2021 regarding off-road vehicles in the right-of-way, asking the board to take action on this issue. White said that the commission couldn’t act on that issue because the board does not have ordinance authority.

“The only option that these constituents -- these residents in the county -- had was to go to the Legislature and try to get the Legislature to pass a law,” White said. “So that’s why the commission decided to explore giving themselves and the citizens the authority.”

White added the home rule charter does not specifically address a particular ordinance, but it “opens the door to allow the county commission to address” an issue should the people of Burleigh County request that.

“Now if you start passing ordinances, it can affect the budget. So these are all things that the commission would take into consideration if they were approached with an ordinance from the community,” she said, explaining that budgetary constraints, safety of citizens and whether the ordinance would be feasible to enforce are factors the commission would consider.

Burleigh County residents can read the draft of the home rule charter by visiting burleighco.com.