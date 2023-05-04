The Burleigh County Commission is considering asking voters to keep and potentially raise a local sales tax.

The commission this week came to a consensus to form a committee that will write policy on how a new sales tax would be used. The committee also will determine how much the proposed tax would be and develop language for a possible ballot measure.

Any proposal to keep or raise the sales tax would need to be approved by voters next year. The commission will review the committee's work when it finishes and decide whether to move forward with a ballot measure.

The seven-person committee will be composed of County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer, Deputy Finance Director Justin Schulz, Emergency Management Director Mary Senger, Commissioners Wayne Munson and Steve Schwab, and two private-resident volunteers.

The county has a half-cent sales tax in place that is set to expire at the end of 2024. Voters approved the tax in 2014 to pay for the $79 million Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

The idea to extend, replace or raise the sales tax was brought up at a special meeting late last month in preparation for the county’s budget season. The county has had budget shortfalls the last three years and is considering several options to head off similar problems in coming years, including raising property taxes.

Commissioner Wayne Munson said that “We had great feedback from the business community on (keeping the sales tax).” The idea Munson presented was that the sales tax could be used to "pay down" property taxes in the county.

Schwab suggested raising the sales tax to 1 cent.

"I think that sales tax is a more fair tax," he said.

Schwab said that keeping the half-cent sales tax or raising it to a penny could help the county fund major projects such as the Provident Building -- a six-story building in downtown Bismarck owned by the county. An attempt by the county to move offices into the building earlier this year was stopped due to the high cost of renovations. The county right now rents space in the City/County Building for those offices.

Commissioner Brian Bitner said, "I'm in favor of reducing property taxes at any chance we get, and that would be a way of doing that."

The committee’s next step is to select the two resident members to serve on the board. Details on that process are forthcoming.