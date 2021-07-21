Burleigh County residents could see 2022 property tax increase

Grenz said that property in Bismarck with an average value of $255,000 would see about $41.54 in tax increases under the proposed budget. The same property located outside city limits would see about $29.95. The tax hike breakdown is about $1.63 per $10,000 of property value in Bismarck and about $1.17 per $10,000 of value outside the city, Grenz said.

Bitner, who voted no on the preliminary budget, said he had concerns about how county road projects were prioritized. He said the county has let projects for existing infrastructure take a back seat to new ones.

"We already had a problem with not being able to afford pavement. Now we've done three or four new jobs that we can't afford to pave," Bitner said. "It looks like we're digging a deeper hole as we go. And I don't think the solution is to pour more money on there."

Commissioner Jim Peluso agreed.

"Whatever part of the county you're in, they have the same exact feelings: They don't mind the tax increase as long as you're putting it back into the maintenance of our roads," Peluso said.

County Engineer Marcus Hall said he would set up a county workshop to go over those concerns.

