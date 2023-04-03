Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White has been named North Dakota election director.

Secretary of State Michael Howe announced the appointment on Monday. White beginning April 17 will serve as a liaison to election administrators, state officials and others on election issues. She'll manage and direct the Elections Division of Howe's office, and will be engaged with special projects and initiatives relating to elections and election processes.

She'll replace Brian Newby, who pursued a new opportunity with the state after three years in the Secretary of State's office. The office has a new administration, with longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger retiring and Howe taking over early this year after winning election last November.

White has been Burleigh County's election manager for more than five years.

“Erika brings a wealth of knowledge and experience managing the election process at the county level and has established relationships with our key stakeholders and vendors," Howe said in a statement. "Her background on election issues, the legislative process, and enthusiasm for education on voting processes makes her well-suited to serve as state election director."

White is a graduate of Bismarck State College. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Dickinson State University. She previously has worked for Sanford Health and the KLJ engineering company. White is a graduate of the National Association of Counties High Performance Leadership Academy and is in the process of earning her Certified Elections Registration Administrator credentials through the National Association of Election Officials.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve North Dakota,” White said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting the team at the Office of the Secretary of State and providing education and training regarding laws, voting processes and best practices to voters, election workers and North Dakota’s 53 counties.”