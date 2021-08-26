Burleigh County mailing estimated property tax statements

Burleigh County is sending out estimated tax statements to property owners whose property taxes are projected to be $100 or more.

It's not a bill, but an estimate of what a property owner might owe when official statements are delivered in December, County Auditor/Treasurer Leo Vetter said.

The estimates do not include any special assessments or the 5% discount for early payment.

Four entities levy property taxes in Burleigh County: the city of Bismarck, Bismarck Public Schools, the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and Burleigh County. The statements contain the dates, times and locations of each entity's final budget hearing.

