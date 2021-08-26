 Skip to main content
Burleigh County mailing estimated property tax statements
Burleigh County is sending out estimated tax statements to property owners whose property taxes are projected to be $100 or more.

It's not a bill, but an estimate of what a property owner might owe when official statements are delivered in December, County Auditor/Treasurer Leo Vetter said.

The estimates do not include any special assessments or the 5% discount for early payment.

Four entities levy property taxes in Burleigh County: the city of Bismarck, Bismarck Public Schools, the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and Burleigh County. The statements contain the dates, times and locations of each entity's final budget hearing.

Leo Vetter (copy)

Burleigh County Auditor/Treasurer Leo Vetter
