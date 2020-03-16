Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board won't investigate leader

The Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board on Monday voted 5-2 to reject a proposal to investigate County Social Services and Interim Zone Director Kim Osadchuk.
The decision had been delayed after board members failed to reach consensus at a March 2 meeting. Both Osadchuk and the agency she oversees have faced accusations including complaints of a hostile work environment.
“We have no new information that I have gotten from anybody that was a complainant, and I felt that there wasn’t enough, or targeted enough, to require an investigation or evaluation of the department,” said Burleigh County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox, a board member who voted in favor of the request in the initial meeting but changed his mind Monday. “I have been on the social service board for 20 years, and we had evaluations that were great. We've had no grievances filed, none at all.”
County Commissioner Mark Armstrong also voted against the proposal.
“I’ve read through Kim’s last six performance reviews and found no issues in those,” he said.
He added that the county has a grievance process through the human resources department and said he would not “make decisions based on anonymous letters sent or emails, or whatever, or people who have left the organization over the past few years.”
About 80 people attended the meeting earlier this month. Some were former workers of Burleigh County Social Services -- which is now the human service zone under a redesign of social services implemented by the 2019 Legislature -- while others work in the behavioral health industry.
That meeting was called by State Sens. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, and Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, board members who made the proposal. They asked for the board to decide whether to hire an independent investigator, saying “several complaints and concerns have been brought to our attention” regarding Osadchuk from “individuals, agencies, and organizations.”
Oban in a letter to other board members said complaints to her “expressed anonymously” and in “face-to-face conversations” accused social services of a “hostile work environment” and “difficult working relationships with community partners,” and referenced “employee morale, turnover, and insufficient training” and “questions of prioritization of saving money over the safety and care of children and families.”
Dever disputed Armstrong's assertion, saying “the information that was provided was largely not anonymous.”
“People put their name on it. They expressed a willingness to have that shared with people,” Dever said. “And I think we just need to have that clarification. That we are not talking about anonymous complaints. I think there were two in the packet.”
The board is accepting applications to hire a zone director, which must be done by the end of the month. Osadchuk, who was the director of Burleigh County Social Services, is serving as interim director until the position is filled.
About 25 people turned out for Monday’s meeting. Seats were spaced 10 feet apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There was no opportunity for the public to comment. The board did give Osadchuk the opportunity, but she declined. She also declined an interview with the Tribune.
The decision on an investigation was divided among board members who also sit on the Burleigh County Commission and the two state lawmakers. Commissioners Woodcox, Armstrong, Kathleen Jones, Brian Bitner and Jim Peluso all voted to reject the proposal. Oban and Dever voted in favor.
“We need to clean up the complaints that were out there, one way or the other. Legitimate or not, and that would give us a clean slate to start forward with,” Dever said in an interview after the decision.
Oban said in a statement to the Tribune after the meeting that she “approached this request for a fair, independent investigation openly and transparently.”
“I shared every bit of information that was brought to my attention since my appointment alongside the Burleigh County Commissioners as part of the Zone Board,” Oban said. “The commissioners’ unanimous lack of desire to have an unbiased party review (of) that information reaffirms their own opinion and ignores the many concerns from community stakeholders necessary to uphold the integrity and conduct the work of this very important agency.”
Dr. Alana Semchenko, a psychologist with the Decoteau Trauma-Informed Care and Practice, attended Monday’s meeting. She said she was “surprised and disappointed with the commission’s vote.”
“We are talking about child welfare here and the protection of the most vulnerable in our community,” Semchenko said. “I am really disappointed that their focus was solely on the employee issues. I think that’s a really important part of this, but we are also talking about child safety and the lack of cooperation between agencies in our community that really want to focus on child welfare as a community effort, and that’s been lacking.”
