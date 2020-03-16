Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board won't investigate leader

“We need to clean up the complaints that were out there, one way or the other. Legitimate or not, and that would give us a clean slate to start forward with,” Dever said in an interview after the decision.

Oban said in a statement to the Tribune after the meeting that she “approached this request for a fair, independent investigation openly and transparently.”

“I shared every bit of information that was brought to my attention since my appointment alongside the Burleigh County Commissioners as part of the Zone Board,” Oban said. “The commissioners’ unanimous lack of desire to have an unbiased party review (of) that information reaffirms their own opinion and ignores the many concerns from community stakeholders necessary to uphold the integrity and conduct the work of this very important agency.”

Dr. Alana Semchenko, a psychologist with the Decoteau Trauma-Informed Care and Practice, attended Monday’s meeting. She said she was “surprised and disappointed with the commission’s vote.”

“We are talking about child welfare here and the protection of the most vulnerable in our community,” Semchenko said. “I am really disappointed that their focus was solely on the employee issues. I think that’s a really important part of this, but we are also talking about child safety and the lack of cooperation between agencies in our community that really want to focus on child welfare as a community effort, and that’s been lacking.”

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

