 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board approves zone director
0 Comments

Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board approves zone director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Burleigh County Human Service Zone has a permanent leader.

Rachel Bailey was approved by the Human Service Zone Board to take over as the zone's director in late August. Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews, who sits on the zone board, said she was impressed with Bailey's performance in the interview process.

Bailey is from the Burleigh County area but was working with a nonprofit organization in Tennessee before taking the director role, Matthews said.

Former Interim Director Kim Osadchuk was investigated by the state for claims of creating a hostile work environment. She defended herself, saying disgruntled employees were unhappy she began enforcing department policies, but the Department of Human Services decided last September not to hire her on a permanent basis.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News