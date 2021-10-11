Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board approves zone director

The Burleigh County Human Service Zone has a permanent leader.

Rachel Bailey was approved by the Human Service Zone Board to take over as the zone's director in late August. Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews, who sits on the zone board, said she was impressed with Bailey's performance in the interview process.

Bailey is from the Burleigh County area but was working with a nonprofit organization in Tennessee before taking the director role, Matthews said.

Former Interim Director Kim Osadchuk was investigated by the state for claims of creating a hostile work environment. She defended herself, saying disgruntled employees were unhappy she began enforcing department policies, but the Department of Human Services decided last September not to hire her on a permanent basis.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

