Burleigh County finance director resigns amid commission's concerns

Burleigh County Finance Director Robin Grenz has resigned following an employee performance review that resulted in her being given the option to quit or be fired.

Her departure follows critical audit findings and a mistake in tax collections for the local library.

Grenz did not immediately respond to a Tribune message seeking comment Thursday.

She resigned Wednesday, effective immediately, following a special County Commission meeting related to her performance review.

Commissioner Brian Bitner said Grenz "chose to resign from her position" following a commission vote "concerning her performance evaluation" in which the board gave her the option to resign or be fired.

Bitner said the "unanimous consensus" of the commission was Grenz wasn't up to the task of continuing in her position due to concerns related to the audit findings of errors in how the county handled federal coronavirus aid, the mistake in tax collections for the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, and Grenz not being a certified public accountant.

Bitner referred the Tribune to Grenz for further questions. He said he "would have no problem serving as a reference for her in applications for a new opportunity."

"My goal was to be fair and decent with her. She provided good service to Burleigh County while she was employed," Bitner said.

The audit findings were "not the main concern" related to Grenz, he said, citing unclear federal guidance on the coronavirus aid.

The county spent about $976,000 of the funds. Errors included using money to cover expenses incurred before the period in which the funds could be applied, and lacking adequate supporting documentation for some transactions. Other counties had similar audit findings, according to the state auditor's office.

"Plans and policies, procedures need to be put in place to address (the unclear federal guidance), and we feel that a certified public accountant would be needed to do that," Bitner said.

He added, "Individual instances were not the issue. There was just a combination of instances that caused concern for the Burleigh County Commission."

Grenz had been finance director for nearly three years, he said.

Burleigh County's former finance director has offered to assist as needed following Grenz's departure, according to Bitner.