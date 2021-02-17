Burleigh County Commission to address Armstrong's attendance

The Burleigh County Commission on Wednesday plans to address Commissioner Mark Armstrong's meeting attendance after the board's chairwoman said she has received complaints from residents about Armstrong attending meetings remotely.
Armstrong has not attended a regular commission meeting in person since March 16, 2020. He calls in to a phone in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building or attends via Zoom. He did not respond to emails and phone calls requesting comment that the Tribune left over a span of three days. The Tribune also left a message Tuesday with his wife.
Commission Chairwoman Kathleen Jones said Armstrong told her he cannot attend meetings in person because of the COVID-19 policy of his employer, the state Workforce Safety & Insurance agency.
Jones said that she has received 15 to 20 phone calls from residents about Armstrong's in-person absence and plans to address it at Wednesday's commission meeting. However, there's not much a commission can do to discipline a commissioner.
"Commissioners are independently elected officials and no commissioner has the authority over another commissioner when it comes to discipline," Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said in an email.
Jones said the only ways to remove a county commissioner are through a recall petition or a petition to the governor, and that she had investigated both options.
She also referenced a remark made by Armstrong during a Jan. 7, 2020, meeting about a straw poll on refugee resettlement.
"Certainly the recourse if people are unhappy with our decision is to recall us," Armstrong said at the meeting. The commission rejected the straw poll.
County residents made an unsuccessful attempt to recall Jones, who was one of three commissioners to vote in favor of allowing refugees to settle in Burleigh County.
During the Dec. 21 meeting, Armstrong's microphone was on at one point and background noise and conversation played.
Jones asked Armstrong to attend meetings in person at a Jan. 4 meeting, saying she had received calls about the December disruption. Armstrong was not present at the next commission meeting. He attempted to call in to the Feb. 1 meeting but texted Lawyer to say he was experiencing technical difficulties and could not hear. Dakota Media Access staff checked the phone earlier that day and found that it worked, but problems with technology can occur, Executive Director Mary Van Sickle told the Tribune.
Armstrong requested continued remote access to meetings because the commission does not follow COVID-19 policies laid out by his employer, according to a Jan. 26 email he sent to Auditor Leo Vetter, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, Commissioner Jim Peluso and Lawyer. He provided a copy of health protocols for WSI facilities with his request.
"The Burleigh County commission meetings do not follow these protocols or follow mask protocols or social distancing during their public meetings," he said in the email, which was obtained by the Tribune.
Dakota Media Access provides Zoom services during meetings if two or more people are attending remotely, Van Sickle said. Public seating in the Tom Baker meeting room has been reduced due to the pandemic, but commissioners typically do not wear masks during meetings.
Jones said she saw Armstrong in the City/County Building without a mask "a month or two ago."
The chairwoman also told the Tribune that she has received complaints that Armstrong does not attend portfolio meetings. Commissioners hold portfolios, which are made up of government departments they monitor. Armstrong's portfolios are the State's Attorney Office, Veterans Services and the Intergovernment Committee, which is part of Government Coordination and Community Involvement.
"He's not doing anything for the voters," Jones said.
Lawyer said she has no problem contacting Armstrong to discuss the State's Attorney portfolio. The two do not meet regularly, at her request. Burleigh County Veterans Services Director Mark Landis said Armstrong took over the portfolio in January and that Armstrong did not respond to an email he sent, though Landis said it wasn't an email that required a response and that "it's early in the term." Moch said that she did not have trouble getting in touch with Armstrong when he held the public health portfolio from 2018-20.
The Intergovernment Committee does not meet very often, Armstrong said at the Jan. 4 meeting.
Jones said Armstrong is upset with her because she uses a personal email address instead of a county commission email address. When commission leadership was reorganized at the beginning of the year, Peluso nominated Jones, who was the commission vice chairwoman in 2020, to be the commission chairwoman. Armstrong told the commission he would not support Jones as chairwoman because she does not use a government email address. Jones said Armstrong will not respond to her emails.
Commissioners are not required to use a government email address, but using a personal address for county business can leave that account open to inspection during open records requests, Lawyer said.
Jones said she has trouble accessing emails to her government account "in a timely manner." The city of Bismarck provides IT support for the county, according to Jones. City experts could not figure out why she had trouble accessing her county email, and Jones said an independent IT worker told her it would cost $300 to $500 to put up an antenna to fix the problem. She said she was done spending money after replacing routers and modems to try to solve the problem.
The chairwoman said she keeps pertinent emails by portfolio and the last time she responded to an open records request, she printed out the emails and gave them to the county auditor.
"If anyone wants to see my email, they're more than welcome to it," Jones said.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.