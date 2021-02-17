Burleigh County Commission to address Armstrong's attendance

The Intergovernment Committee does not meet very often, Armstrong said at the Jan. 4 meeting.

Jones said Armstrong is upset with her because she uses a personal email address instead of a county commission email address. When commission leadership was reorganized at the beginning of the year, Peluso nominated Jones, who was the commission vice chairwoman in 2020, to be the commission chairwoman. Armstrong told the commission he would not support Jones as chairwoman because she does not use a government email address. Jones said Armstrong will not respond to her emails.

Commissioners are not required to use a government email address, but using a personal address for county business can leave that account open to inspection during open records requests, Lawyer said.

Jones said she has trouble accessing emails to her government account "in a timely manner." The city of Bismarck provides IT support for the county, according to Jones. City experts could not figure out why she had trouble accessing her county email, and Jones said an independent IT worker told her it would cost $300 to $500 to put up an antenna to fix the problem. She said she was done spending money after replacing routers and modems to try to solve the problem.