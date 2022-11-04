Burleigh County Commission candidates discuss roads, relationships and renaissance

Fixing roads, improving Burleigh County’s relationship with Bismarck and supporting the city's former Renaissance Zone are among the priorities of candidates running for county commission.

Five candidates are seeking three open seats on the five-person commission. Commissioners serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of about $23,000. The three new commissioners will take office Dec. 5.

The candidates are:

Amelia Doll, a system specialist for Doosan/Bobcat;

Dustin Gawrylow, managing director for the North Dakota Watchdog Network and former executive director of the North Dakota Taxpayers' Association;

Wayne Munson, Bismarck Parks and Recreation board commissioner;

Steve Schwab, small business owner and former Bismarck city commissioner;

Jerry Woodcox, previous county commissioner and small business owner.

Commissioners Mark Armstrong, Jim Peluso and Kathleen Jones are not seeking reelection. Armstrong dropped out amid a state investigation into discrepancies with signatures on his candidate filing petitions; no charges resulted. Jones said that it's time to move on after many years of service. Peluso did not comment to the Tribune on his reason for not running.

Some of the candidates who responded to a questionnaire from the Tribune said roads and bridges are the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county. Gawrylow said that outside of Bismarck and the city's growth zone, Burleigh County should prioritize bridges and roadways affected by water.

“County residents deserve to know that the roads and bridges they and their children travel on are safe. Maintaining a sustainable approach to infrastructure is critical, and should be reexamined every few years,” Gawrylow said. “Inside the Bismarck growth zone, the county must ensure that rural residents are not subsidizing infrastructure that will just be absorbed into Bismarck. Rectifying the disagreements with the city on its extraterritorial zoning authority and syncing up long-term growth plans will go a long way to ensuring this.”

Schwab, like Gawrylow, cited roads, road safety and outdated bridges as pressing needs for the county.

“Fixing them by placing load restrictions on them is not sufficient. With good planning and budgeting, this safety issue can be addressed,” he said. “This has been talked about locally and statewide numerous times but nothing seems to come of it. Will an accident causing loss of life be needed to jump-start resolving this safety issue? Let’s be proactive and fix this hazard.”

Munson said that with more than 300 miles of roads in the county, there’s always room for improvement.

“I do believe that the road department has done a good job with the limited budget that is available to them, but it is a job that is never done,” he said.

Doll said that Interstate 94 access at the 80th Street Bridge would benefit the county. She also said, "I will work with constituents to ensure needs are met in all corners of the county. Growing up, my family lived on the edge of a county and we were often forgotten about when it came to county decisions. I will use this experience as a commissioner to ensure the decisions address the county as a whole."

Woodcox said the county should finish large projects such as a new overpass of the railroad crossing on 66th Street north of Lincoln and the remodeling of the Provident Life Building before beginning any more major projects.

"This is going to be a very difficult year with the increasing inflation, shortage of adequate workers, managing growth, rising costs for highway projects, all the while providing quality services with reasonable taxes. As a past commissioner I will be able to 'hit the ground running' to tackle all of these issues," Woodcox said.

Improving communication

Candidates agreed that a lack of communication between the county and the city over funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has led to disagreements.

The county's 2023 budget includes a $295,000 annual contribution for Public Health, up from $214,000 for 2022 but less than the $332,000 requested by the city for next year. The matter was contentious, with the city saying the county isn't contributing its share of funding, and the county maintaining that information on public health costs it has received doesn't justify the city's request.

The county also declined to pay $2.1 million toward the cost of a new public health building being constructed, with one commissioner expressing frustration that the county wasn't included in the planning.

Doll suggested having a committee of city and county officials meet on a regular basis, and believes that the county needs to pay for the services it receives.

“Increasing funding will help ensure that all residents of the county are receiving the health services they need,” she said.

Woodcox and Munson agreed with Doll, saying that the county should pay its fair share for the programs that rural residents receive. The cost of the new public health facility should have been discussed years ago, Munson said. The county should be participating in the new building cost, Woodcox said.

Gawrylow said the two commissions should meet jointly on a monthly basis to discuss overlapping roles, expenses and expectations. He said that when it comes to public health, the county should pay a “percentage closer to the per capita basis, and fully understand what its citizens are getting for what they contribute.”

Schwab said that the strained relationship between the city and the county could be issues between staff, administration, commissioners on both sides or a combination.

“Sometimes as projects go forward changes need to be made and agreed to by both sides to eliminate these types of problems,” he said. “I don’t think I personally should be finger-pointing at individuals that were involved in planning as I nor any of the other candidates know exactly what took place. I understand both sides are working to resolve the problems, and hopefully this is a lesson learned and will prevent these type of issues in the future.”

Cooperation, teamwork and communication is how candidates plan to improve the county’s working relationship with the city if elected.

“In the past there have been several projects that worked out very well, such as the regional jail facility and the 911 center. These were planned by both entities along with Morton County and the city of Mandan,” Woodcox said. “Cooperation has worked in the past and must be looked on in the future.”

One way to help build and maintain relationships between county and city officials is to hire a county administrator, Doll said. Gawrylow, Munson and Woodcox also believe that the county needs an administrator. Schwab disagreed.

“I have learned that from city government -- that commissioners tend to give more and more authority to an administrator because they can then skip special meetings, etc.," he said. "In essence that gives an administrator authority to make decisions the commissioners were elected to make and can lead to laziness on the commission as a whole.”

Gawrylow and Woodcox said that the portfolio system is not efficient with a county government body.

“The commission needs one point of contact to direct and manage county business,” Gawrylow said. “The portfolio system is a good way for commissioners to partake actively in understanding the decisions they are making, but we cannot expect a commissioner to micromanage departments. An administrator will simplify the process for the commission and for staff.”

Munson said that a county administrator would be a paid, nonelected government official who would supervise daily operations of the county government and report to the commission.

Renaissance zone

Munson, Woodcox and Doll would support a Bismarck renaissance zone if the community can reapply in the future.

Bismarck's 21-year-old Renaissance Zone Program expired July 31 after the county commission rejected renewing the program, which is known for revitalizing communities with residential and commercial development through tax incentives. County commissioners cited concerns such as rising property taxes and questioned the program's tax incentives, the accuracy of its impacts and costs, and projects perceived to have strayed from the program's intent. The city commission, School Board and Park Board all supported reauthorization, but the county also needed to agree. The 1999 Legislature created the Renaissance Zone Program. Bismarck's zone was established in 2001. It encompassed downtown Bismarck and a length along Main Avenue.

“I do support the renaissance zone for two reasons," Munson said. "Any opportunity that we can have to improve our city's run-down areas enhances our community and draws more in people. My second reason is, if you look at the report created by the city, the county received approximately $60,000 more in real estate taxes last year just from those properties that were improved with the renaissance zone than we would have had they not been improved.”

Doll said: "I would support a renaissance zone in the future if our community is able to reapply. I do feel there are some positive changes that could be made to the requirements of who can and cannot qualify for the funding."

Woodcox said he’d be in favor of it if restrictions were put in place, adding that “new development outside of the zone should not be hindered in favor of the zone.”

Schwab said he'd be in favor of a Bismarck renaissance zone "only if it applies to the entire city."

"That is treating all citizens and businesses in a fair and equal manner," he said. "It is not a commissioner’s job to favor certain areas of a city by allowing tax breaks and giving taxpayers money to support to these ‘special’ areas."