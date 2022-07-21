Burleigh County approves preliminary budget, hopes to reduce proposed tax increases

The Burleigh County Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with a preliminary 2023 budget but indicated that more work should be done to reduce property tax increases.

The preliminary general fund budget -- funded partly by property taxes -- is approximately $35 million; the total preliminary budget is about $73 million. The 2022 budget is about $62 million, with almost $30 million in the general fund budget.

The county can still make changes before it approves the final budget, but those changes can only be cuts. The commission will hold a public hearing on the budget before voting on final approval in September.

The owner of a $300,000 property in Bismarck would see about $65 in county tax increases under the proposed budget, according to County Finance Director Robin Grenz. The same property located outside city limits would see an increase of about $70.

Grenz said about half of the general fund budget increase is due to proposed salary changes. About $2.1 million is for the county portion of the new city-county public health building that is being constructed near Bismarck City Public Works to address space concerns. Grenz also highlighted increases in rental rates and the county nurse budget.

Some commissioners were concerned about covering the public health building cost.

“I’m just disappointed that we’re suddenly faced with a $2 million increase in the budget," Commissioner Brian Bitner said. "It's not very realistic to expect Burleigh county citizens to just up with multimillion-dollar things. I'm just not very happy with that."

Grenz told commissioners that there are options to reduce the $2.1 million from the general fund. Options include using $1.2 million of unallocated federal American Rescue Plan funds, dipping into reserve funds or making a financing agreement with the city.

Chairman Jim Peluso said the commission should also take a hard look at salary increases. He said it is a "touchy thing" trying to the take care of county employees without also burdening taxpayers.

"I think we could go through this book and not come up with a half mill of anything that we could cut," Peluso said, referencing the commissioner's budget binder and referring to mill rates, which are used to determine property tax. "The department heads really did a good job of keeping it level. If it weren't for salaries and the cost of living, we’d be right back where we were last year; we wouldn’t be raising rates a dime. I just struggle with raising taxes at all."

County taxes are only a portion of a person's total property tax bill. The city, school board and park board also are taxing entities.