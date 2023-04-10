Burleigh County commissioners are considering asking state regulators to hold off on deciding on a permit for a regional carbon dioxide pipeline until updated federal rules for such projects are in place.

The commission last week reviewed a draft letter to the state Public Service Commission that cites the need to "protect the health, welfare and safety of the people of Burleigh County." A decision on whether to send the letter is likely to be made at the April 17 commission meeting.

Commissioners recently adopted two ordinances related to Summit Carbon Solution's planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline, which would transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five Midwestern states to North Dakota’s Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

The pipeline would cross Burleigh County to the north of Bismarck. Some landowners worry about their safety should the pipeline rupture. A newly approved county safety ordinance requires companies building hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans to local officials. New zoning regulations require companies building pipelines for hazardous liquids to obtain a special county permit and follow certain rules.

Summit touts the overall safety record of pipelines and notes that a CO2 pipeline has existed in western North Dakota for more than 20 years, transporting carbon dioxide from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oil fields in Canada. Summit officials recently told commissioners that CO2 pipelines are safe, and that federal regulation makes local ordinances unnecessary.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is updating safety regulations for CO2 pipelines, including requirements related to emergency preparedness and response. The effort comes in the wake of a CO2 pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020, that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people and sent dozens of people to the hospital. The pipeline was operated by Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines.

Summit maintains that by federal pipeline safety standards, only one person was injured in that incident.

Burleigh County's draft letter to the three-member PSC states that the county "has determined that its newly passed zoning ordinance may need to be revised when PHMSA releases its updated standards for CO2 pipelines." It goes on to ask that the commission "postpone any final determination relating to the issuance of a permit for any CO2 pipeline under consideration until PHMSA updates its standards for CO2 pipelines."

PSC Chair Randy Christmann declined to comment to the Tribune on whether the commission would consider such a request, citing the open case. He did say, "We will always give appropriate consideration to information that is presented to us."

Summit in a statement to the Tribune reiterated its stance that "thousands of miles of CO2 pipelines" in the U.S. have operated safely for decades.

"The unfortunate events in Satartia, Mississippi, resulted in PHMSA issuing a Notice of Probable Violation, a Proposed Civil Penalty, and a Proposed Compliance Order outlining noncompliance with multiple existing regulations," the company said. "Furthermore, issues outlined by PHMSA in its Failure Investigation Report that led to the incident are being addressed by Summit Carbon Solutions in the planning, design, construction, and operations of our proposed pipeline project."

Burleigh County commissioners had considered imposing their own moratorium but decided instead on drafting the letter to the PSC. The state commission will permit the pipeline's route throughout North Dakota. The North Dakota Industrial Commission will permit the CO2 disposal site.

County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer told the County Commission last week that passing a moratorium regarding a regulated industry is unlawful and unenforceable.

The zoning ordinance also will be reconsidered at the next commission meeting to address fees assessed with the special use permit.

The PSC is holding several public hearings around the state on the pipeline. Hearings have already been held in Bismarck and Gwinner. Upcoming hearings are Tuesday in Wahpeton, May 9 in Linton and June 2 in Bismarck.