Burgum to attend National Governors Association Winter Meeting

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting from Friday through Monday in Washington, D.C.

More than 40 governors will be there, as well as business, nonprofit and government leaders and policy experts.

Burgum, a Republican seeking a second term with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, will be part of a panel's discussion on "building resiliency to disasters," according to the governor's office. He'll also attend a business session at the White House held in conjunction with the Winter Meeting.

“The National Governors Association provides a unique opportunity for governors to exchange ideas, share best practices and discuss policy successes and solutions to our mutual challenges as states,” Burgum said in a statement.

Burgum also plans to meet with members of the Western Governors Association, which he chairs. He'll also discuss trade and other topics with representatives from Canada and South Korea.

