Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order waiving the hours of service requirement for drivers of commercial vehicles hauling agricultural inputs.

The 30-day waiver applies to vehicles hauling fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order is in response to a shortened time frame for spring planting caused by late winter storms and record snowfall. The compressed time frame has forced truck drivers to move greater amounts of inputs in a shorter amount of time to enable producers to complete their spring work.